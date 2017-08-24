A Dancer's Day

Tempelhof 5 Platz der Luftbrücke Berlin

The Volksbühne’s baaack! Forgoing Castorf’s hallowed hall for the wide-open skies of Tempelhof, Chris Dercon presents a six-hour performance from French choreographer Boris Charmatz. Participation and picnicking encouraged!

Tempelhof 5 Platz der Luftbrücke Berlin View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Theater & Dance
