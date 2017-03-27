Achtung Berlin

Achtung’s back for the 13th time! Berlin’s best hometown flicks compete for prizes including our own Exberliner Award. The fest opens with Luise Brinkmann’s Beat Beat Heart. And check out a special selection of films with English moderation and Q&As at Lichtblick Kino April 22-24.
Info
Babylon Mitte Rosa-Luxemburg-Straße 30, 10178 Berlin View Map
