Achtung English Days: Beat Beat Heart

Lichtblick Kino Kastanienallee 77, 10435 Berlin

Worried about missing films at Achtung for lack of German skill? Fear not! For three days, Lichtblick Kino is screening festival films with English subtitles. Tonight: Luise Brinkmann's quirky feature which follows a young romantic and her newly-single mother as they search for healing amid heartbreak. 

Lichtblick Kino Kastanienallee 77, 10435 Berlin

