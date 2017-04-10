Achtung English Days: Vânătoare – Prowl

Google Calendar - Achtung English Days: Vânătoare – Prowl - 2017-04-23 11:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Achtung English Days: Vânătoare – Prowl - 2017-04-23 11:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Achtung English Days: Vânătoare – Prowl - 2017-04-23 11:30:00 iCalendar - Achtung English Days: Vânătoare – Prowl - 2017-04-23 11:30:00

Lichtblick Kino Kastanienallee 77, 10435 Berlin

by

A new feature at this year's Achtung Berlin film festival, English Days presents select films with English subtitles and discussions after, all at Lichtblick Kino. Catch Vânătoare, a Romanian drama centering on the daily life of a pair of roadside sex workers.

Info

Lichtblick Kino Kastanienallee 77, 10435 Berlin View Map

Film

Google Calendar - Achtung English Days: Vânătoare – Prowl - 2017-04-23 11:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Achtung English Days: Vânătoare – Prowl - 2017-04-23 11:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Achtung English Days: Vânătoare – Prowl - 2017-04-23 11:30:00 iCalendar - Achtung English Days: Vânătoare – Prowl - 2017-04-23 11:30:00

Tags

by

czechyourtalent

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Tuesday

April 11, 2017

Wednesday

April 12, 2017

Thursday

April 13, 2017

Friday

April 14, 2017

Saturday

April 15, 2017

Sunday

April 16, 2017

Monday

April 17, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

ballhaus_april_2017
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

ronewa
What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription