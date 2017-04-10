Achtung English Days: When Paul Came Over the Sea – Journal of an Encounter

Lichtblick Kino Kastanienallee 77, 10435 Berlin

Worried about missing films at Achtung for lack of German skill? Fear not! For 3 days, Lichtblick Kino is screening festival films with English subtitles. Tonight: Jakob Preuss' (director of The Other Chelsea) documentary which tells the story of an unusual encounter amid the turbulence of the current refugee situation.

Lichtblick Kino Kastanienallee 77, 10435 Berlin

