Achtung English Days: Zwischen den Stühlen – To Be a Teacher

Worried you're missing films at Achtung for lack of German skill? Fear not! For three days Lichtblick Kino is screening festival films with English subtitles. On its opening night, Zwischen den Stühlen charts the gripping struggles of three trainee teachers.
Info
Lichtblick Kino Kastanienallee 77, 10435 Berlin View Map
