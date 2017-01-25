Adrian Piper: The Probable Trust Registry

We all make promises to ourselves, but how often do they work out? Conceptual artist Piper sets up three reception areas where we can sign a contract to (try to) keep them.
Hamburger Bahnhof Invalidenstraße 50-51, 10557 Berlin
Hamburger Bahnhof Invalidenstraße 50-51, 10557 Berlin
We all make promises to ourselves, but how often do they work out? Conceptual artist Piper sets up three reception areas where we can sign a contract to (try to) keep them.
Hamburger Bahnhof Invalidenstraße 50-51, 10557 Berlin View Map
