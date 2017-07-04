Adriano Celentano Gebäckorchester/Itaca

to Google Calendar - Adriano Celentano Gebäckorchester/Itaca - 2017-07-07 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Adriano Celentano Gebäckorchester/Itaca - 2017-07-07 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Adriano Celentano Gebäckorchester/Itaca - 2017-07-07 21:00:00 iCalendar - Adriano Celentano Gebäckorchester/Itaca - 2017-07-07 21:00:00

Festsaal Kreuzberg Am Flutgraben 2, 10999 Berlin

Mamma mia! Berlin's two great German Italophile bands come together at Festsaal for a prosecco-soaked evening of groovy 1960s covers and disco-flavoured originals.

Info
Festsaal Kreuzberg Am Flutgraben 2, 10999 Berlin View Map
Closed
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Adriano Celentano Gebäckorchester/Itaca - 2017-07-07 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Adriano Celentano Gebäckorchester/Itaca - 2017-07-07 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Adriano Celentano Gebäckorchester/Itaca - 2017-07-07 21:00:00 iCalendar - Adriano Celentano Gebäckorchester/Itaca - 2017-07-07 21:00:00

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Tuesday

July 4, 2017

Wednesday

July 5, 2017

Thursday

July 6, 2017

Friday

July 7, 2017

Saturday

July 8, 2017

Sunday

July 9, 2017

Monday

July 10, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

fluxfm
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

  • My Name is Marita Moses, i am from south Africa. I was tested HIV positive four years ago, but

    marita moses | Sex, the city and the ‘new AIDS’

  • "European School of Management" is incorrect; it is the European School of Management and Technolog

    Guest | Save Berlin: Spree dreamers

  • Your article makes it sound like women, including yourself, move to Berlin for attractive trendy ar

    Y | Loveless in Berlin

  • if the government passed a law that you could only buy a house if you live in it, that would really

    Dave | Friedel54's last stand

  • luxemburgian corporation yes or no, running a house incurs certain costs. Sewage, real estate taxes

    Peter Schäfer | Friedel54's last stand

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription