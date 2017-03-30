AlFilm: Clash

City Kino Wedding Müllerstraße 74, 13349 Berlin

Claustrophobia is king in Mohamed Diab's Clash. Set against the backdrop of Egypt's 2013 revolution, the film centers on a group of ideologically disparate Egyptians, all locked in a police van. Catch it at City Kino as part of the Arab Film Festival.

City Kino Wedding Müllerstraße 74, 13349 Berlin

Film

