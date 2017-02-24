Alternative Fashion Week

to Google Calendar - Alternative Fashion Week - 2017-03-30 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alternative Fashion Week - 2017-03-30 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alternative Fashion Week - 2017-03-30 00:00:00 iCalendar - Alternative Fashion Week - 2017-03-30 00:00:00

Berghain / Panorama Bar Am Wriezener Bahnhof, 10243 Berlin

by

Ducking name brands, but still with all the flash of regular Fashion Week (isn’t alternative the new normal?), the third annual celebration of asymmetry and liberated nipples takes over Halle am Berghain through Apr 1. 

Info

Berghain / Panorama Bar Am Wriezener Bahnhof, 10243 Berlin View Map

Fashion & Trunk Shows, Festivals & Fairs

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Alternative Fashion Week - 2017-03-30 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alternative Fashion Week - 2017-03-30 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alternative Fashion Week - 2017-03-30 00:00:00 iCalendar - Alternative Fashion Week - 2017-03-30 00:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Saturday

February 25, 2017

Sunday

February 26, 2017

Monday

February 27, 2017

Tuesday

February 28, 2017

Wednesday

March 1, 2017

Thursday

March 2, 2017

Friday

March 3, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

hellofresh
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription