Tour in Dialogie: Ammar al-Beik

Google Calendar - Tour in Dialogie: Ammar al-Beik - 2019-04-28 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tour in Dialogie: Ammar al-Beik - 2019-04-28 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tour in Dialogie: Ammar al-Beik - 2019-04-28 15:00:00 iCalendar - Tour in Dialogie: Ammar al-Beik - 2019-04-28 15:00:00

Haus am Waldsee Argentinische Allee 30, D-14163 Berlin

Ammar al-Beik's multi-media exhibition One To Free is discussed face-to-face and in a playful manner in this partly interactive English-language guided tour. Its goal is an exchange of thoughts, therefore, your own input and opinions are very welcome.

On May 4 the tour coincides with Haus am Waldsee's Spring Party (13:00-18:00) organised with the Willkommensbündnis für Flüchtlinge in Steglitz-Zehlendorf (welcoming association for refugees in Steglitz-Zehlendorf).

Info

Haus am Waldsee Argentinische Allee 30, D-14163 Berlin View Map
Google Calendar - Tour in Dialogie: Ammar al-Beik - 2019-04-28 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tour in Dialogie: Ammar al-Beik - 2019-04-28 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tour in Dialogie: Ammar al-Beik - 2019-04-28 15:00:00 iCalendar - Tour in Dialogie: Ammar al-Beik - 2019-04-28 15:00:00 Google Calendar - Tour in Dialogie: Ammar al-Beik - 2019-05-04 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tour in Dialogie: Ammar al-Beik - 2019-05-04 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tour in Dialogie: Ammar al-Beik - 2019-05-04 15:00:00 iCalendar - Tour in Dialogie: Ammar al-Beik - 2019-05-04 15:00:00

Tags

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters