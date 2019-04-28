Tour in Dialogie: Ammar al-Beik

× Expand Ammar al-Beik, ONE TO FREE, Haus am Waldsee, 2019, Foto: Harry Schnitger

Ammar al-Beik's multi-media exhibition One To Free is discussed face-to-face and in a playful manner in this partly interactive English-language guided tour. Its goal is an exchange of thoughts, therefore, your own input and opinions are very welcome.

On May 4 the tour coincides with Haus am Waldsee's Spring Party (13:00-18:00) organised with the Willkommensbündnis für Flüchtlinge in Steglitz-Zehlendorf (welcoming association for refugees in Steglitz-Zehlendorf).