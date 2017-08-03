Writer and professor Angela Flury reads from her debut novel Berlin Cards & Crimes, each chapter of which features stories from a different neighborhood of Berlin. Hear her speak about her work at SomoS and the multilingual city that inspired it.
Angela Flury Writer Talk & Reading
SomoS Art Project Space Kottbusser Damm 95, 10967 Berlin
