Angela Flury Writer Talk & Reading

to Google Calendar - Angela Flury Writer Talk & Reading - 2017-08-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Angela Flury Writer Talk & Reading - 2017-08-10 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Angela Flury Writer Talk & Reading - 2017-08-10 19:00:00 iCalendar - Angela Flury Writer Talk & Reading - 2017-08-10 19:00:00

SomoS Art Project Space Kottbusser Damm 95, 10967 Berlin

by

Writer and professor Angela Flury reads from her debut novel Berlin Cards & Crimes, each chapter of which features stories from a different neighborhood of Berlin. Hear her speak about her work at SomoS and the multilingual city that inspired it.

Info
SomoS Art Project Space Kottbusser Damm 95, 10967 Berlin View Map
Talks & Readings
to Google Calendar - Angela Flury Writer Talk & Reading - 2017-08-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Angela Flury Writer Talk & Reading - 2017-08-10 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Angela Flury Writer Talk & Reading - 2017-08-10 19:00:00 iCalendar - Angela Flury Writer Talk & Reading - 2017-08-10 19:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Tanz im August 2017

Berlin Events Calendar

Thursday

August 3, 2017

Friday

August 4, 2017

Saturday

August 5, 2017

Sunday

August 6, 2017

Monday

August 7, 2017

Tuesday

August 8, 2017

Wednesday

August 9, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

fluxfm
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said
Exberliner Xmas subscription