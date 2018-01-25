Annabel Allum

Quasimodo Kantstrasse 12a, 10623 Berlin

Having discovered a more indie rock-infused sound as an outlet, the UK singer-songwriter dropped the folk attitude on her latest EP All That for What and hits the stage at Quasimodo with plenty of distortion.

Quasimodo Kantstrasse 12a, 10623 Berlin
Concerts & Live Music
