In 2014, Antilopen Gang hit the scene with their debut album Aversion, setting the tone with single “Beate Zschäpe Hört U2”, a reaction to the murders by the far-right underground NSU and the prevailing racism and nationalism within German society. Now, the trio comprising Düsseldorf and Aachen natives Koljah, Danger Dan and Panik Panzer is back with a nod to Fehlfarben’s punk rock masterwork Monarchie und Alltag. Continuing their trademark style of anti-Deutschrap, they spit imaginative rhymes, self-ironic punchlines and political radicalism (“We’re taking your grandma's pension away/But for political reasons it’s okay/After all, she probably voted for Hitler”) over hard beats. Catch them live at Huxleys on Friday, March 3.
Info
Huxley's Neue Welt Hasenheide 107-113, 10967 Berlin View Map
There Is a problem to find husband. A real man
Alexa | Loveless in Berlin
I've been fascinated with this period of German film since the 70s(when many of the stars of Nazi C
Steve Burstein | Nazi dreams
Banning the seal trade also created an ecological imbalance in northern waters. Seals are predators
sue | Berlinale Blog: An Inuk gets angry
Okay so I honestly haven't left a comment on an article in YEARS but felt this was worth commenting
Sophie | RANT! “Sorry, no German!”
Unfortunately or fortunately, maybe the only place where this game would be socially acceptable is
Karl | Amok Mama: I'm not being racist, but...