In 2014, Antilopen Gang hit the scene with their debut album Aversion, setting the tone with single “Beate Zschäpe Hört U2”, a reaction to the murders by the far-right underground NSU and the prevailing racism and nationalism within German society. Now, the trio comprising Düsseldorf and Aachen natives Koljah, Danger Dan and Panik Panzer is back with a nod to Fehlfarben’s punk rock masterwork Monarchie und Alltag. Continuing their trademark style of anti-Deutschrap, they spit imaginative rhymes, self-ironic punchlines and political radicalism (“We’re taking your grandma's pension away/But for political reasons it’s okay/After all, she probably voted for Hitler”) over hard beats. Catch them live at Huxleys on Friday, March 3.