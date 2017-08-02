Apokalipstick #2: Judgement

to Google Calendar - Apokalipstick #2: Judgement - 2017-08-04 23:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Apokalipstick #2: Judgement - 2017-08-04 23:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Apokalipstick #2: Judgement - 2017-08-04 23:00:00 iCalendar - Apokalipstick #2: Judgement - 2017-08-04 23:00:00

KitKatClub Köpenicker Straße 76, 10179 Berlin

by

This Friday, Kit Kat brings you the most outrageous party of the year: Apokalipstick #2, set in a dystopian NeoBerlin where an underground gang of freaks and libertines embrace obscenity and absurdity while plotting revolution. Join the resistance.

Info
KitKatClub Köpenicker Straße 76, 10179 Berlin View Map
Parties & Clubs
to Google Calendar - Apokalipstick #2: Judgement - 2017-08-04 23:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Apokalipstick #2: Judgement - 2017-08-04 23:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Apokalipstick #2: Judgement - 2017-08-04 23:00:00 iCalendar - Apokalipstick #2: Judgement - 2017-08-04 23:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Tanz im August 2017

Berlin Events Calendar

Wednesday

August 2, 2017

Thursday

August 3, 2017

Friday

August 4, 2017

Saturday

August 5, 2017

Sunday

August 6, 2017

Monday

August 7, 2017

Tuesday

August 8, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

fluxfm
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said
Exberliner Xmas subscription