The end is near, but Bad Bruises know that KitKatClub is the safest place to be when the Apokalipstick comes for you. Enjoy the Pleasure District or explore the Pain District. Come military, come naked, just be prepared for annihilation. Among the acts are Sado Opera and The Shredder, as well as performances from Julietta la Doll, Bishop Black and more.