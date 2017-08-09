Appetite Exhibition

Galerie ZeitZone Adalbertstraße 79, 10997 Berlin

Yagama brings her Appetite project to Berlin once again. Her trippy, Alice-in-Wonderland-esque film piece and illustrations explore hunger and desire in the modern world – an apt metaphor for our late-capitalist consumer culture.

Galerie ZeitZone Adalbertstraße 79, 10997 Berlin View Map
Art & Exhibitions
