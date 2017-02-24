Arab Film Festival

to Google Calendar - Arab Film Festival - 2017-03-31 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Arab Film Festival - 2017-03-31 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Arab Film Festival - 2017-03-31 00:00:00 iCalendar - Arab Film Festival - 2017-03-31 00:00:00

Kino Arsenal Potsdamer Straße 2, 10785 Berlin

by

The eighth edition of AlFilm presents an eye-opening selection of films from the Arab world, starting with a screening of restored 1969 Egyptian gem The Mummy by Shadi Abdel Salam. FSK Kino, City Kino Wedding and Arsenal.

Info

Kino Arsenal Potsdamer Straße 2, 10785 Berlin View Map

Festivals & Fairs, Film

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Arab Film Festival - 2017-03-31 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Arab Film Festival - 2017-03-31 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Arab Film Festival - 2017-03-31 00:00:00 iCalendar - Arab Film Festival - 2017-03-31 00:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Saturday

February 25, 2017

Sunday

February 26, 2017

Monday

February 27, 2017

Tuesday

February 28, 2017

Wednesday

March 1, 2017

Thursday

March 2, 2017

Friday

March 3, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

hellofresh
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription