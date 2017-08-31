OPENING! Art Without Death: Russian Cosmism

Haus der Kulturen der Welt John-Foster-Dulles-Allee 10, 10557 Berlin

Defying death was one of the goals of the Russian cosmism movement in the early 20th century. HKW puts on a month-long exhibition to celebrate the movement reconciling science and spirituality.  It opens tonight (free entry) – so be the first to see an installation of Anton Vidokle’s latest films, 50 ‘cosmic’ Russian avant-garde pieces hand-picked from the famed George Costakis collection and more.

Haus der Kulturen der Welt John-Foster-Dulles-Allee 10, 10557 Berlin
Art & Exhibitions
