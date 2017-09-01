Art Without Death: Russian Cosmism Conference

Google Calendar - Art Without Death: Russian Cosmism Conference - 2017-09-02 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art Without Death: Russian Cosmism Conference - 2017-09-02 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art Without Death: Russian Cosmism Conference - 2017-09-02 11:00:00 iCalendar - Art Without Death: Russian Cosmism Conference - 2017-09-02 11:00:00

Haus der Kulturen der Welt John-Foster-Dulles-Allee 10, 10557 Berlin

The first ever comprehensive international Russian Cosmism exhibition really gets into high gear with a two-day conference full of presentations and discussions on the curious movement, its influence and relevance today. With co-curator and theoretician Boris Groys, artist Anton Vidokle and more. See website for full programme.

Info
Haus der Kulturen der Welt John-Foster-Dulles-Allee 10, 10557 Berlin View Map
Art & Exhibitions
Google Calendar - Art Without Death: Russian Cosmism Conference - 2017-09-02 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art Without Death: Russian Cosmism Conference - 2017-09-02 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art Without Death: Russian Cosmism Conference - 2017-09-02 11:00:00 iCalendar - Art Without Death: Russian Cosmism Conference - 2017-09-02 11:00:00

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Tanz im August 2017

Berlin Events Calendar

Friday

September 1, 2017

Saturday

September 2, 2017

Sunday

September 3, 2017

Monday

September 4, 2017

Tuesday

September 5, 2017

Wednesday

September 6, 2017

Thursday

September 7, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

fluxfm
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said
Exberliner Xmas subscription