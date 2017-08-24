Explore the early-20th-century Russian movement that reconciles science and spirituality through an installation of Anton Vidokle’s latest films, 50 ‘cosmic’ Russian avant-garde pieces hand-picked from the famed George Costakis collection, and a two-day conference.
Art Without Death: Russian Cosmism
Haus der Kulturen der Welt John-Foster-Dulles-Allee 10, 10557 Berlin
Haus der Kulturen der Welt John-Foster-Dulles-Allee 10, 10557 Berlin View Map
