Artist talk: William Tucker

William Tucker in his studio in Williamsburg, Massachusetts, USA, Courtesy the Artist and Buchmann Galerie; Exhibition at the Georg Kolbe Museum, Photo: Enric Duch

Listen to acclaimed artist William Tucker, one of America's preeminient sculptors and postmodern art theorists, discuss his work included the exhibition Colored Stones. William Tucker, Kai Schiemenz, Stefan Guggisberg, as well as his ethos regarding storytelling and depicting the human form in art.