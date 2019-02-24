Artist talk: William Tucker

Google Calendar - Artist talk: William Tucker - 2019-02-24 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Artist talk: William Tucker - 2019-02-24 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Artist talk: William Tucker - 2019-02-24 11:00:00 iCalendar - Artist talk: William Tucker - 2019-02-24 11:00:00

Georg Kolbe Museum Sensburger Allee 25, 14055 Berlin

×

1 of 3

Collage William Tucker Tucker.jpg

William Tucker in his studio in Williamsburg, Massachusetts, USA, Courtesy the Artist and Buchmann Galerie; Exhibition at the Georg Kolbe Museum, Photo: Enric Duch

×

2 of 3

William Tucker in seinem Atelier in Williamsburg, Massachusetts, USA_Courtesy the artist and Buchmann Galerie.jpg

William Tucker in his studio in Williamsburg, Massachusetts, USA, Courtesy the Artist and Buchmann Galerie

×

3 of 3

2 Ausstellungsansicht Bunte Steine. William Tucker, Kai Schiemenz, Stefan Guggisberg, Foto_Enric Duch..jpg

Exhibition at the Georg Kolbe Museum, Courtesy the Artist and Buchmann Galerie, Photo: Enric Duc

Listen to acclaimed artist William Tucker, one of America's preeminient sculptors and postmodern art theorists, discuss his work included the exhibition Colored Stones. William Tucker, Kai Schiemenz, Stefan Guggisberg, as well as his ethos regarding storytelling and depicting the human form in art.   

Info
Georg Kolbe Museum Sensburger Allee 25, 14055 Berlin View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Talks & Readings
Google Calendar - Artist talk: William Tucker - 2019-02-24 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Artist talk: William Tucker - 2019-02-24 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Artist talk: William Tucker - 2019-02-24 11:00:00 iCalendar - Artist talk: William Tucker - 2019-02-24 11:00:00

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters