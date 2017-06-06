Arty By Nature

Museum für Naturkunde Invalidenstraße 43, 10115 Berlin

Next time you visit Tristan the T-Rex at the Naturkundenmuseum, don’t forget to look for new artworks by writer Monika Rinck and artist Klara Hobza. They’re the latest interventions in Art/ Nature, a pilot project that aims to connect international artists with the museum. Talk them over at the conference “Contemporary Art in Natural History Museums and Collections”.

Museum für Naturkunde Invalidenstraße 43, 10115 Berlin

