It's a double feature this time at the open air cinema, with Stanley Kubrick's cult classic Dr. Strangelove followed by new documentary The Bomb about nuclear weapons, which premiered earlier this year at Berlinale and Tribeca Film Festival.
Atomic Cinema: Dr. Strangelove and The Bomb
Berliner Union Film Studios Oberlandstraße 26, 12099 Berlin
Berliner Union Film Studios Oberlandstraße 26, 12099 Berlin View Map
Film
In cooperation with critic.de
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live MusicBadeschiff Sessions #4
-
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicPop-Kultur 2017
What's being said
There's no reason for a waiter to not speak German in the German capital . That's not really asking
Arturo A Costantino | Seymour Gris: Too much English in Berlin, Herr Spahn?
Bündnis 90 / Die Grünen
I know I know, the Greens aren't sexy any more,, they no longer wear wolly sweaters and trainers in
Seymour | John Riceburg: Crowdsource my vote!
I find the very angry push-back in the comments extremely odd. If you substitute any other major ci
Clam Fandango | RANT! “Sorry, no German!”
Neighbour, neighbor, movie, realize = you should use one version of English!
Ludwig | John Riceburg: Up to our knees in Scheiße
I lived in Rabat as a kid and speak fluent French (and Italian and German and English) and got by,
Lisa Glauer | RANT! “Sorry, no German!”