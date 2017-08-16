Atomic Cinema: Dr. Strangelove and The Bomb

Google Calendar - Atomic Cinema: Dr. Strangelove and The Bomb - 2017-09-01 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Atomic Cinema: Dr. Strangelove and The Bomb - 2017-09-01 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Atomic Cinema: Dr. Strangelove and The Bomb - 2017-09-01 20:00:00 iCalendar - Atomic Cinema: Dr. Strangelove and The Bomb - 2017-09-01 20:00:00

Berliner Union Film Studios Oberlandstraße 26, 12099 Berlin

by

It's a double feature this time at the open air cinema, with Stanley Kubrick's cult classic Dr. Strangelove followed by new documentary The Bomb about nuclear weapons, which premiered earlier this year at Berlinale and Tribeca Film Festival.

Info
Berliner Union Film Studios Oberlandstraße 26, 12099 Berlin View Map
Film
Google Calendar - Atomic Cinema: Dr. Strangelove and The Bomb - 2017-09-01 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Atomic Cinema: Dr. Strangelove and The Bomb - 2017-09-01 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Atomic Cinema: Dr. Strangelove and The Bomb - 2017-09-01 20:00:00 iCalendar - Atomic Cinema: Dr. Strangelove and The Bomb - 2017-09-01 20:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Tanz im August 2017

Berlin Events Calendar

Thursday

August 17, 2017

Friday

August 18, 2017

Saturday

August 19, 2017

Sunday

August 20, 2017

Monday

August 21, 2017

Tuesday

August 22, 2017

Wednesday

August 23, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

fluxfm
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Exberliner Xmas subscription