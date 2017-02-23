Audio 88 & Yassin

Kesselhaus in der Kulturbrauerei Knaackstraße 97, 10435 Berlin

German nonnatives might not guess from the unintelligible rhymes and interspersed Wu-Tang references that this Berlin duo might have something interesting to rap about, but they do – very bluntly, as a matter of fact. From world issues to homophobia, they deliver a refreshing update on the otherwise stale German hip hop mainstream.

Kesselhaus in der Kulturbrauerei Knaackstraße 97, 10435 Berlin

