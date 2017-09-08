Audre Lorde and Her Sisters Film Night

Google Calendar - Audre Lorde and Her Sisters Film Night - 2017-09-08 20:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - Audre Lorde and Her Sisters Film Night - 2017-09-08 20:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Audre Lorde and Her Sisters Film Night - 2017-09-08 20:15:00 iCalendar - Audre Lorde and Her Sisters Film Night - 2017-09-08 20:15:00

Moviemento Kottbusser Damm 22, 10967 Berlin

by

CIMA Berlin presents a triple screening of films focusing on great Afro-German women. First up is the documentary Audre Lorde – The Berlin Years, then an experimental short about the late Miriam Goldschmidt and a rarely shown short doc on May Ayim.

Info
Moviemento Kottbusser Damm 22, 10967 Berlin View Map
Film
Google Calendar - Audre Lorde and Her Sisters Film Night - 2017-09-08 20:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - Audre Lorde and Her Sisters Film Night - 2017-09-08 20:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Audre Lorde and Her Sisters Film Night - 2017-09-08 20:15:00 iCalendar - Audre Lorde and Her Sisters Film Night - 2017-09-08 20:15:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Friday

September 8, 2017

Saturday

September 9, 2017

  • Concerts & Live Music Parties & Clubs

    Funkhaus

Sunday

September 10, 2017

Monday

September 11, 2017

Tuesday

September 12, 2017

Wednesday

September 13, 2017

Thursday

September 14, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

fluxfm
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said
Exberliner Xmas subscription