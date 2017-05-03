Auf die Presse!

Brandenburger Tor Brandenburger Straße 3, 14467 Berlin

As part of World Press Freedom Day, come down to Brandenburger Tor to show solidarity in protest of the imprisonment of Turkish journalists, most particularly, of Die Welt's Turkish correspondent and former Taz and Jungle World editor Deniz Yücel. Antilopen Gang and Christiane Rösinger will be there, among a number of other acts, to perform sets, alongside speeches and a rally.

Brandenburger Tor Brandenburger Straße 3, 14467 Berlin

