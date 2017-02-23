Austra

Google Calendar - Austra - 2017-03-08 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Austra - 2017-03-08 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Austra - 2017-03-08 20:00:00 iCalendar - Austra - 2017-03-08 20:00:00

Astra/RAW-Tempel Revaler Straße 99, 10245 Berlin

by

With their latest album Future Politics, Austra are also diving head-on into the political arena. Embedded in a dash of dark wave and disco antics, Kate Stelmanis lyrically outlines a technologydriven future (no, not the William Gibson kind, a tad more utopian, but neon nonetheless). Go and check out the show at Astra Kulturhaus to see if Austra’s idea of an anti-capitalistf Gesellschaftsentwurf speaks to you – and satisfy your dancing needs while you’re at it.

Info

Astra/RAW-Tempel Revaler Straße 99, 10245 Berlin View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - Austra - 2017-03-08 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Austra - 2017-03-08 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Austra - 2017-03-08 20:00:00 iCalendar - Austra - 2017-03-08 20:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Saturday

February 25, 2017

Sunday

February 26, 2017

Monday

February 27, 2017

Tuesday

February 28, 2017

Wednesday

March 1, 2017

Thursday

March 2, 2017

Friday

March 3, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

hellofresh
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription