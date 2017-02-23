With their latest album Future Politics, Austra are also diving head-on into the political arena. Embedded in a dash of dark wave and disco antics, Kate Stelmanis lyrically outlines a technologydriven future (no, not the William Gibson kind, a tad more utopian, but neon nonetheless). Go and check out the show at Astra Kulturhaus to see if Austra’s idea of an anti-capitalistf Gesellschaftsentwurf speaks to you – and satisfy your dancing needs while you’re at it.
Info
Astra/RAW-Tempel Revaler Straße 99, 10245 Berlin View Map
