Berlin Film Society presents Author: The JT LeRoy Story

Berliner Union Film Studios Oberlandstraße 26, 12099 Berlin

The Berlin Film Society presents an exclusive screening of "the most gripping documentary of the year," a truth-is-stranger-than-fiction exposé from The Devil and Daniel Johnston director Jeff Feuerzeig about one of the biggest scandals in publishing. Featuring cameos from Courtney Love and Winona Ryder. Check out the trailer for yourself.

