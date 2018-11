× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand FELIX GROTELOH FOTOGRAFIE AL JAWALA Foto: Felix Groteloh × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

BalkanBeats serves up a cultural smorgasbord by presenting audio mayhem in the form of a Robert Soko DJ set and band Al Jawala live, dropping a mix of Balkan brass, Arab beats, Roma surf and Eastern swing all at once. Take this chance to hop til you drop!