Blank Generation

This month's special focus is on new Dutch friends Job Jobse and Luc Mast of Amsterdam's hottest club, De School. Delta Funktionen will bring his brand new album, with support from Berlin shooting stars Nene H. and Reka, as well as guests from Barcelona and Tel Aviv, Sano and Stas Zotov.

Info
Concerts & Live Music, Dance
