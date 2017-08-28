The bold conceptual artist’s striking collages, which tackle issues of gender, sexuality and hierarchies of power, are the highlight in an exhibition trifecta that also includes the legendary Llyn Foulkes and technology-driven Jon Rafman. Through Oct 28.
OPENING! Barbara Kruger: Forever
Sprüth Magers Oranienburger Straße 18 , 10178 Berlin
Sprüth Magers Oranienburger Straße 18 , 10178 Berlin View Map
