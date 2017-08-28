OPENING! Barbara Kruger: Forever

to Google Calendar - OPENING! Barbara Kruger: Forever - 2017-09-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - OPENING! Barbara Kruger: Forever - 2017-09-15 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - OPENING! Barbara Kruger: Forever - 2017-09-15 18:00:00 iCalendar - OPENING! Barbara Kruger: Forever - 2017-09-15 18:00:00

Sprüth Magers Oranienburger Straße 18 , 10178 Berlin

by

The bold conceptual artist’s striking collages, which tackle issues of gender, sexuality and hierarchies of power, are the highlight in an exhibition trifecta that also includes the legendary Llyn Foulkes and technology-driven Jon Rafman. Through Oct 28.

Info
Sprüth Magers Oranienburger Straße 18 , 10178 Berlin View Map
Art & Exhibitions
to Google Calendar - OPENING! Barbara Kruger: Forever - 2017-09-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - OPENING! Barbara Kruger: Forever - 2017-09-15 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - OPENING! Barbara Kruger: Forever - 2017-09-15 18:00:00 iCalendar - OPENING! Barbara Kruger: Forever - 2017-09-15 18:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Tanz im August 2017

Berlin Events Calendar

Monday

August 28, 2017

Tuesday

August 29, 2017

Wednesday

August 30, 2017

Thursday

August 31, 2017

Friday

September 1, 2017

Saturday

September 2, 2017

Sunday

September 3, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

fluxfm
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said
Exberliner Xmas subscription