Barbara Morgenstern

Arkaoda Karl-Marx-Platz 16, 12043 Berlin

Unlike Michael Stipe, Barbara Morgenstern guises her discomfort with the approaching “end of the world” in synth-y piano arrangements, celebrating the release of her latest album Unschuld und Verwüstung at Arkaoda.

Info
Arkaoda Karl-Marx-Platz 16, 12043 Berlin View Map
Concerts & Live Music
