× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand Maren Michaelis × 3 of 3 Expand Maren Michaelis Prev Next

Watch live burlesque, performance, listen to talks, get inspired by workshops. The idea of Lady Lou, a performer and a teacher of Burlesque and the founder of Bedroom Burlesque brand, is to empower women and boost their body positivity.