Bergfest

Google Calendar - Bergfest - 2017-09-16 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bergfest - 2017-09-16 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bergfest - 2017-09-16 21:00:00 iCalendar - Bergfest - 2017-09-16 21:00:00

ACUD Macht Neu Veteranenstraße 21, 10119 Berlin

To mark the halfway point of the Month of Contemporary Music, ACUD has prepared an exciting evening where one can not only listen to music but also dance to it. Music for the mind and the body. With Hacklander/Hatam, Giovanni Civitenga + guests.

Info
ACUD Macht Neu Veteranenstraße 21, 10119 Berlin View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Bergfest - 2017-09-16 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bergfest - 2017-09-16 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bergfest - 2017-09-16 21:00:00 iCalendar - Bergfest - 2017-09-16 21:00:00

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Tanz im August 2017

Berlin Events Calendar

Friday

August 25, 2017

Saturday

August 26, 2017

Sunday

August 27, 2017

Monday

August 28, 2017

Tuesday

August 29, 2017

Wednesday

August 30, 2017

Thursday

August 31, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

fluxfm
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said
Exberliner Xmas subscription