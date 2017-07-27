Berlin Circus Festival

to Google Calendar - Berlin Circus Festival - 2017-08-25 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Berlin Circus Festival - 2017-08-25 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Berlin Circus Festival - 2017-08-25 00:00:00 iCalendar - Berlin Circus Festival - 2017-08-25 00:00:00

Tempelhofer Feld Columbiadamm/Tempelhofer Damm, 12101 Berlin

No need to send in the clowns, they're already here. Contemporary acrobatics, juggling, theatre and dance all take over Tempelhofer Feld for 10 days – this year with a Finnish focus.

Info
Tempelhofer Feld Columbiadamm/Tempelhofer Damm, 12101 Berlin View Map
Festivals & Fairs
to Google Calendar - Berlin Circus Festival - 2017-08-25 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Berlin Circus Festival - 2017-08-25 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Berlin Circus Festival - 2017-08-25 00:00:00 iCalendar - Berlin Circus Festival - 2017-08-25 00:00:00

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Tanz im August 2017

Berlin Events Calendar

Friday

July 28, 2017

Saturday

July 29, 2017

Sunday

July 30, 2017

Monday

July 31, 2017

Tuesday

August 1, 2017

Wednesday

August 2, 2017

Thursday

August 3, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

fluxfm
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription