Berlin Critics' Week

Hackesche Höfe Kino Rosenthaler Straße 40-41, 10178 Berlin

Organised by the German Film Critics’ Association, the third edition of the critic-centric festival opens with tonight’s conference “Lost in Politics” at Silent Green, followed by a selection of seven films screened and debated at Hackesche Höfe.

Hackesche Höfe Kino Rosenthaler Straße 40-41, 10178 Berlin View Map

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

