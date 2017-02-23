Berlin Feminist Film Week

Babylon Mitte Rosa-Luxemburg-Straße 30, 10178 Berlin

This year’s patriarchy-challenging programme includes Anna Miller’s widely acclaimed, visually sumptuous chiller The Love Witch, empowering East LA-set documentary Ovarian Psycos and Fragility, a devastating portrait of filmmaker Ahang Bashi’s battle with anxiety.

Babylon Mitte Rosa-Luxemburg-Straße 30, 10178 Berlin

