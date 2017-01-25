Berlin Independent Film Festival

Babylon Mitte Rosa-Luxemburg-Straße 30, 10178 Berlin

With jam-packed shorts programmes and a svelte selection of seven features, BIFF offers an accessible overview of the global independent film scene, showcasing everything from micro-budget sci-fi to probing documentaries.

