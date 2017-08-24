Berlin Inline Skating Marathon

Brandenburger Tor Brandenburger Straße 3, 14467 Berlin

Always wanted to do a marathon but can’t run for your life? Rollerblade those 42 kilometres from Tiergarten through Kreuzberg and Steglitz and back to the Brandenburg Gate.

Brandenburger Tor Brandenburger Straße 3, 14467 Berlin
