Berlin Music Video Awards

to Google Calendar - Berlin Music Video Awards - 2017-05-17 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Berlin Music Video Awards - 2017-05-17 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Berlin Music Video Awards - 2017-05-17 00:00:00 iCalendar - Berlin Music Video Awards - 2017-05-17 00:00:00

Nuke Club Pettenkoferstraße 17a, 10247 Berlin

The fifth annual BVMAs screen and honour over 130 music vids from local and international acts, plus DJs, panel discussions, an indie market, and live performances from Hyenaz, Sado Opera and more. Through May 20

Info

Nuke Club Pettenkoferstraße 17a, 10247 Berlin View Map

Festivals & Fairs

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Berlin Music Video Awards - 2017-05-17 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Berlin Music Video Awards - 2017-05-17 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Berlin Music Video Awards - 2017-05-17 00:00:00 iCalendar - Berlin Music Video Awards - 2017-05-17 00:00:00

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Wednesday

May 10, 2017

Thursday

May 11, 2017

Friday

May 12, 2017

Saturday

May 13, 2017

Sunday

May 14, 2017

Monday

May 15, 2017

Tuesday

May 16, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription