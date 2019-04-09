Berlin Sci-Fi Filmfest Rerun

On the second Tuesday of each month between now and August, head to Il Kino in Neukölln for a selection of highlights from last year’s fest. April’s picks include Ray Raghavan’s twisty mind-control thriller Violentia!
Festivals & Fairs, Film
Il Kino Nansenstraße 22, 12047 Berlin
