Berlin Sci-Fi Filmfest Rerun

Il Kino Nansenstraße 22, 12047 Berlin

On the second Tuesday of each month between now and August, head to Il Kino in Neukölln for a selection of highlights from last year’s fest. April’s picks include Ray Raghavan’s twisty mind-control thriller Violentia!

Il Kino Nansenstraße 22, 12047 Berlin View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Film
