Berlin Song Festival

Bringing together opera stars from the Deutsche and Komische Opers with independent, local vocal talents comes the first Berlin Song Festival! Catch six performances over four days, with a European premiere of a piece by Vartan Aghababia on Saturday.

The Ballery Nollendorfstraße 11-12, 10777 Berlin View Map

