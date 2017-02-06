Berlinale

Berlin

Get ready for glitz and glamour that you can actually take part in! Some 400 films screen all over the city for the 67th edition of the international fest, with RoboCop and Elle director Paul  Verhoeven heading up the jury. It all starts with the premiere of French jazz biopic Django. Through Feb 19. Various locations.

