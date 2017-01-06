Berlinized

Lichtblick Kino Kastanienallee 77, 10435 Berlin

A nack for an idealised past is quickly becoming one of the defining features of Berlin's cultural Selbstvständnis. Watch a personal tribute to Mitte's long lost glory days in the early 1990s, when it was Kellerbars, rather than trolley bags which dominated Rosenthaler Straße. With English subs.

Lichtblick Kino Kastanienallee 77, 10435 Berlin

