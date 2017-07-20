This standout from this summer's Berlinale line-up paints an alluring portrait of visionary artist Joseph Beuys. Shown with English and German subtitles.
Beuys
Freiluftkino Kreuzberg Mariannenplatz 2, 10997 Berlin
This standout from this summer's Berlinale line-up paints an alluring portrait of visionary artist Joseph Beuys. Shown with English and German subtitles.
In cooperation with critic.de
