President's Lecture: Big Data and Psychological Targeting

Scholz & Friends Litfassplatz 1, 10178 Berlin

In recent months, there's been much talk surrounding the effects of combining big data with political courtship in determining election outcomes. The benefits and potential dangers of "psychological targeting", as well as its actual effectiveness are the topics of this President's Lecture by Cambridge University Psychometics expert Sandra Matz. The President's Lecture is an ongoing series of talks on varying contemporary topics presented by the Berlin School of Creative Leadership.

