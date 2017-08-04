Biking Gear for Free Museum Entry

to Google Calendar - Biking Gear for Free Museum Entry - 2017-08-11 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Biking Gear for Free Museum Entry - 2017-08-11 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Biking Gear for Free Museum Entry - 2017-08-11 09:00:00 iCalendar - Biking Gear for Free Museum Entry - 2017-08-11 09:00:00

Deutsches Technikmuseum Trebbiner Straße 9, 10963 Berlin

by

Wear your biking gear (cycling jersey, shorts, and helmet) to the Deutsches Technikmuseum to get free entry to their special exhibit for the 200th anniversary of the bicycle: "Wüüüste! Erich 'Wüste' Hoffmann und der Berliner Radsport 1934-1950."

Info
Deutsches Technikmuseum Trebbiner Straße 9, 10963 Berlin View Map
to Google Calendar - Biking Gear for Free Museum Entry - 2017-08-11 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Biking Gear for Free Museum Entry - 2017-08-11 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Biking Gear for Free Museum Entry - 2017-08-11 09:00:00 iCalendar - Biking Gear for Free Museum Entry - 2017-08-11 09:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Tanz im August 2017

Berlin Events Calendar

Saturday

August 5, 2017

Sunday

August 6, 2017

Monday

August 7, 2017

Tuesday

August 8, 2017

Wednesday

August 9, 2017

Thursday

August 10, 2017

Friday

August 11, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

fluxfm
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said
Exberliner Xmas subscription