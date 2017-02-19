Blind Butcher

Monarch Skalitzer Straße 134, 10999 Berlin

This Swiss guitar and drum duo don't only know how to dress appropriately for gigs (i.e., very glam!) , they're also sure to turn you on with their hi-energy mix of rock'n'roll riffs and trash-punk attitude. Staubsauger, baby!

Monarch Skalitzer Straße 134, 10999 Berlin

