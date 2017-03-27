Blitz Presents: Parade – The Prince Tribute

One year after Prince’s death, the Blitz Club crew gathers at Festsaal to celebrate the music legend with an illustrious bunch: Ahmad Larnes, The Feminists, Heidi Mortenson, Snax and other Berlin faves have confirmed.
Info
Festsaal Kreuzberg Am Flutgraben 2, 10999 Berlin View Map
Closed
